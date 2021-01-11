Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 8-10
Friday, Jan. 8
8 a.m. — 100 block of Main, parking violation
10:25 a.m. — 300 block of E. Telegraph, assault
12:45 p.m. — 500 block of N. Front, larceny
1:50 p.m. — 100 block of Cass, larceny
2:30 p.m. — 200 block of Maple, lost property
3:15 p.m. — 500 block of W. Railroad, larceny
4 p.m. — 56000 block of M-62, suspicious situation
7:15 p.m. — 500 block of N. Front, civil matter
8:10 p.m. — N. Front/North, traffic stop
9:45 p.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, obstructing justice
9:50 p.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist
10:27 p.m. — North/N. Front, traffic stop
11:26 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, public peace
11:27 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, general assist
Saturday, Jan. 9
10:23 a.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, general non-criminal
10:50 a.m. — 300 block of W. Prairie Ronde, general non-criminal
11:20 a.m. — 200 block of S. Front, fraud
5:18 p.m. — 100 block of Spruce, suspicious situation
7:19 p.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, general assist
7:45 p.m. — S. Paul/W. High, suspicious situation
8:07 p.m. — N. Mill/E. Division, traffic stop
8:23 p.m. — E. Division/Lester, traffic stop
8:31 p.m. — N. Mill/E. Division, traffic stop
8:40 p.m. — 800 block of W. High, suspicious situation
10:05 p.m. — 500 block of Hill, suspicious situation
Sunday, Jan. 10
12:30 a.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, assault
2:11 p.m. — 600 block of Chestnut, hit and run accident
2:30 p.m. — 100 block of Lester, civil matter
7:15 p.m. — 800 block of Spruce, larceny
8:55 p.m. — Oak/Mechanic, traffic stop
9:07 p.m. — E. Division/N. Mill, traffic stop
