January 11, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 8-10

By Submitted

Published 3:02 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

Friday, Jan. 8

8 a.m. — 100 block of Main, parking violation

10:25 a.m. — 300 block of E. Telegraph, assault

12:45 p.m. — 500 block of N. Front, larceny

1:50 p.m. — 100 block of Cass, larceny

2:30 p.m. — 200 block of Maple, lost property

3:15 p.m. — 500 block of W. Railroad, larceny

4 p.m. — 56000 block of M-62, suspicious situation

7:15 p.m. — 500 block of N. Front, civil matter

8:10 p.m. — N. Front/North, traffic stop

9:45 p.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, obstructing justice

9:50 p.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist

10:27 p.m. — North/N. Front, traffic stop

11:26 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, public peace

11:27 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, general assist

 

Saturday, Jan. 9

10:23 a.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, general non-criminal

10:50 a.m. — 300 block of W. Prairie Ronde, general non-criminal

11:20 a.m. — 200 block of S. Front, fraud

5:18 p.m. — 100 block of Spruce, suspicious situation

7:19 p.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, general assist

7:45 p.m. — S. Paul/W. High, suspicious situation

8:07 p.m. — N. Mill/E. Division, traffic stop

8:23 p.m. — E. Division/Lester, traffic stop

8:31 p.m. — N. Mill/E. Division, traffic stop

8:40 p.m. — 800 block of W. High, suspicious situation

10:05 p.m. — 500 block of Hill, suspicious situation

 

Sunday, Jan. 10

12:30 a.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, assault

2:11 p.m. — 600 block of Chestnut, hit and run accident

2:30 p.m. — 100 block of Lester, civil matter

7:15 p.m. — 800 block of Spruce, larceny

8:55 p.m. — Oak/Mechanic, traffic stop

9:07 p.m. — E. Division/N. Mill, traffic stop

