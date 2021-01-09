One person injured in pedestrian versus truck crash

MILTON TOWNSHIP – A Niles resident was injured in Milton Township Friday evening when they were struck by a pickup truck.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported officers investigated a personal injury crash occurring around 6:58 p.m. on US-12, near the off-ramp of M-60, in Milton Township. A pedestrian on a non-motorized scooter was struck by a passing pickup truck. The pickup truck’s driver, Richard Krassow, of Niles, stopped and called 911.

The pedestrian is reported in stable condition and is recovering at South Bend Memorial Hospital.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this crash is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office: (269) 445-2481.

The Pokagon Tribal Police, Michigan State Police, Niles Township Fire Department and Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service assisted the CCSO at the scene.

This article has been updated from its original publication to reflect the most recent information.