Edward B. Camp, of Niles

Feb. 14, 1940 — Jan. 5, 2020

Edward B. Camp, 80, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Memorial Hospital with his family at his side.

Edward was born on Feb. 14, 1940 in Kalamazoo. Edward was raised in Niles by his parents, G. Joseph and Eileen Camp. Early in life, Edward learned the value of a strong work ethic by working in his father’s store, Camp’s Meat Market.

Edward graduated from Niles High School and then joined the Air Force. He honorably served our country during the Vietnam War. Returning to Niles, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Indiana University South Bend and worked at National Standard for 30 years. His work ethic and natural ability allowed him the opportunity to work in many different capacities at National Standard.

Edward was a member of the American Legion, the VFW and DAV. He enjoyed woodworking, boating, fishing, feeding ducks and swans as well as watching local wildlife. He was a master craftsman who enjoyed building tree houses, swing sets and birdhouses for his grandchildren to enjoy. He was a certified SCUBA Diver and was accomplished at water skiing and windsurfing. An avid world traveler, he has visited over 145 countries and continued traveling into his later years.

Above all else, Edward enjoyed spending time with his family who he loved unconditionally. His grandchildren were very special to him and were his pride and joy. He loved taking his grandchildren fishing and on boat rides at Barron Lake.

Edward and Sylvia enjoyed life together. Sylvia deeply cared for Edward, and the two of them loved going shopping and traveling together.

Edward is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Eileen Nordhoff.

He is survived by his loving companion of 25 years, Sylvia Stull; his children, Edward F (Trystan) Camp, of Granger, Elaine M Brill, of Wilmington, North Carolina; Sylvia’s children, Nicholas Stull, Kimberly (Chris) Booth, Christopher (Katie) Stull; grandchildren, Edward Joseph Leo Camp, David J. Camp, Rachael M. Camp, Christina L. Camp, Nicole M. Brill, Christian Brill, Makenna Stull, Nicholas Stull and Myra Booth.

Visitation for Edward will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10 2021 at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Niles. Burial with Military Funeral Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Due to current COVID restrictions, seating will be limited and social distancing is necessary. Those unable to attend the funeral service will be able to view on the Halbritter Wickens Facebook page at facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices.

Online condolences, shared memories or share a story with the family at halbritterwickens.com.

Memorials in Edward’s name may be made at www.sierrawildliferescue.org.