January 7, 2021

Edward B. Camp, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 3:32 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

Feb. 14, 1940 — Jan. 5, 2020

Edward B. Camp, 80, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Memorial Hospital with his family at his side.

Edward was born on Feb. 14, 1940 in Kalamazoo. Edward was raised in Niles by his parents, G. Joseph and Eileen Camp. Early in life, Edward learned the value of a strong work ethic by working in his father’s store, Camp’s Meat Market.

Edward graduated from Niles High School and then joined the Air Force. He honorably served our country during the Vietnam War. Returning to Niles, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Indiana University South Bend and worked at National Standard for 30 years. His work ethic and natural ability allowed him the opportunity to work in many different capacities at National Standard.

Edward was a member of the American Legion, the VFW and DAV. He enjoyed woodworking, boating, fishing, feeding ducks and swans as well as watching local wildlife. He was a master craftsman who enjoyed building tree houses, swing sets and birdhouses for his grandchildren to enjoy. He was a certified SCUBA Diver and was accomplished at water skiing and windsurfing. An avid world traveler, he has visited over 145 countries and continued traveling into his later years.

Above all else, Edward enjoyed spending time with his family who he loved unconditionally. His grandchildren were very special to him and were his pride and joy. He loved taking his grandchildren fishing and on boat rides at Barron Lake.

Edward and Sylvia enjoyed life together. Sylvia deeply cared for Edward, and the two of them loved going shopping and traveling together.

Edward is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Eileen Nordhoff.

He is survived by his loving companion of 25 years, Sylvia Stull; his children, Edward F (Trystan) Camp, of Granger, Elaine M Brill, of Wilmington, North Carolina; Sylvia’s children, Nicholas Stull, Kimberly (Chris) Booth, Christopher (Katie) Stull; grandchildren, Edward Joseph Leo Camp, David J. Camp, Rachael M. Camp, Christina L. Camp, Nicole M. Brill, Christian Brill, Makenna Stull, Nicholas Stull and Myra Booth.

Visitation for Edward will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10 2021 at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Niles. Burial with Military Funeral Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Due to current COVID restrictions, seating will be limited and social distancing is necessary. Those unable to attend the funeral service will be able to view on the Halbritter Wickens Facebook page at facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices.

Online condolences, shared memories or share a story with the family at halbritterwickens.com.

Memorials in Edward’s name may be made at www.sierrawildliferescue.org.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Education

Niles native on medal-winning Alma College iGEM team

Cass County

Cass County Conservation District prepares for new year

Dowagiac

DUS prepares for return of in-person learning next week

Business

Mobile bakery bringing sweet treats to Niles

Cass County

Cass County 4-H announces award winners

Business

State, federal COVID-19 aid on the way for local businesses

Berrien County

With diversion programs on the rise, Berrien County sees fewer evictions

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested after firing shots into car

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

News

Michigan entering next phase for COVID-19 vaccinations

News

First Presbyterian Church of Niles welcomes new pastor

Buchanan

Buchanan planning, city commissions host joint work session

Cass County

Cass County Animal Control to host vaccination clinics

News

Niles water superintendent talks winter water concerns

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 4-5

News

New MDARD emergency order extends pesticide applicator credentials until June 2021

Breaking News

Niles Family Video closing as national franchise shuts down

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Reed’s Rental Hall closing, welcoming in nonprofit to space

Cassopolis

Local performance group hosting shoe drive to raise money for trip

News

Niles Charter Township board discusses opening search for new fire chief

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department opens vaccination for additional health care priority groups

Buchanan

YMCA offering free six-week program