Cass County 4-H announces award winners
CASS COUNTY — Undeterred by COVID-19, the Cass County 4-H Program celebrated its annual 4-H Awards Banquet on Nov. 14, 2020, albeit virtually.
Participants were treated to an intriguing episode of “Jumanji, the County Clover Caper,” where four active 4-H members worked through daunting riddles to save Hailey Harman, Cass County 4-H program coordinator, from virtual lock-down.
“Working with these four teens was a lot of fun bringing a little entertainment to the awards evening,” Harman said. “With all 4-H activities moving to virtual involvement, it’s been challenging to keep everyone engaged and wanting to participate. This was a great way to do both, entertain and acknowledge some very special people.”
Those honored this year include:
Seniors:
- Jena Bradley
- Riley Bush
- Casey Clark
- Kaleb Collins
- Heaven Cooper
- Owen Cooper
- Dominick Cox
- Morgan Dull
- Ellianna Fonseca
- Alyssa Gearhart
- Benjamin Gillesby
- Madison Green
- Eve Heintzberger
- Allie Johnson
- Skylar Littrell
- Mary Luchowski
- Savannah McDougle
- Erin Morgan
- Chris Mosher
- Cheyann Name
- Brandon Newland
- Taylor Palmer
- Levi Peterson
- Meg Pomranka
- Alexis Rauch
- Alana Reed
- Gabriella Rowan
- Bridget Sager
- Mica Samys
- Julia Sheets
- Andrew Shenfeld
- Grace Silverthorn
- Elliott Smith
- Courtney Sobieski
- Abbiegaile Souers
- Caitlyn Steensma
- Brianna Stockwell
- Sarah Stovern
- Jimmy Strukel
- Elizabeth Tharp
- Ava Tomas
- Justin Townsend
- Huntter Wallace
- Daniel Waltz
- Addison Ward
- Aidan Ward
- Makayle Weedon
- Ashton Weston
- William Westphal
- Isaiah Witmer
Horse Honorees/Scholarships:
- Graciana Smith — Gymkhana and Ranch Honoree Trophies
- Daniel Doyle — ES Scholarship and Horse Council Scholarship
- Zoe Pegura — Western and English Honoree Trophies
- Graciana Smith — Bea Porath Memorial Scholarship
State Awards
- Emily Luthringer — Senior Goat
County Medals
- Daniel Doyle — Senior Dog
- Makayla Dopkowski- Senior Mentorship and Goat
- Brianna Stockwell — Senior Achievement
Teen Leaders
- First Year — Brianna Stockwell
- Second Year — Katherine Gregory, Noah Krager, Anna Ives, AJ Harris, Jamie Howard
Leader Milestones
- Five Years — Sara Brenneman, Joseph Dohm, Henry Essex, Scott Hartsell, Kenny Jamrozy, Rachael Kidman, Diane Leach, Michael Proctor, Barbie Starr
- 10 Years—Jim Davis, Sam Preston, Brooke Ruggles, Chelsey Torres
- 15 Years — Ron Proctor
- 20 Years — Char Aardema, Mary Brown, Terri Fryman, Terry Groth, Nikki Light-Hargrove, Amy Pike
- 25 Years — Deborah Deubner, Elizabeth Mesko
- 30 Years — Jenny Bischoff, Robert McCarthy
- 35 Years — Shelia Davis, Diana Grabemeyer, Gail Peterson, Karen Wright
- 40 Years — David Accoe, James Becraft, David Groth, William Shupp
- 55 Years — Bonnie McCarthy
