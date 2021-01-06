January 7, 2021

MHSAA announces site and times for 8-player and 11-player state finals

By Staff Report

Published 5:37 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021

EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced the sites and times for the upcoming 8-player and 11-player football finals on Wednesday afternoon.

The 8-player finals will be Jan. 16 at the Legacy Center in Brighton. The Division 1 finals will be played at 2 p.m., while the Division 2 finals will follow 40 minutes after the completion of the first game.

The 11-player finals will be Jan. 22-23 at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Division 8, 2, 6 and 4 finals will be at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 22. The Division 7, 1, 5 and 3 finals will be at the same times on Jan. 23.

