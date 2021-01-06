January 7, 2021

The MHSAA announced Wednesday that a limited number of fans will be allowed for the conclusion of the state playoffs. Schools will get 125 tickets for immediate families only. (Leader file photo)

Limited spectators to be allowed at remaining MHSAA football, girls volleyball tournaments

By Submitted

Published 12:13 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021

EAST LANSING — Limited numbers of spectators will be allowed for the final rounds of the Michigan High School Athletic Association football and girls volleyball tournaments, per approval received today from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Football teams will receive 125 tickets to be divided among game participants for purchase by immediate family members via the GoFan digital ticketing platform. Volleyball teams will receive 50 tickets, also to be purchased by immediate family via GoFan.

Spectators in different households must be spaced out by 6 feet and maintain distancing at all other times including arrival and departure from the game facility. Spectators also must wear fact masks at all times.

Football restarts Saturday with 8-player semifinals and 11-player regional finals, with championships for 8-player Jan. 16 and for 11-player Jan. 22-23 at sites to be announced. Volleyball restarts Tuesday with quarterfinals and concludes with semifinals and finals that weekend, Jan. 14-16, at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.

The Lower Peninsula girls swimming and diving finals will conclude that sport’s season Jan. 15-16 at three sites. However, spectators will not be allowed at those events because those meets will include much higher numbers of participants, and adding spectators would push the total number of people in attendance past what is considered safe for indoor events.

All three swimming and diving finals, as well as the volleyball semifinals and finals will be streamed live on MHSAA.tv. FOX Sports Detroit will broadcast all football finals – that schedule for streaming and cable will be announced closer to those events.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested after firing shots into car

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

News

Michigan entering next phase for COVID-19 vaccinations

News

First Presbyterian Church of Niles welcomes new pastor

Buchanan

Buchanan planning, city commissions host joint work session

Cass County

Cass County Animal Control to host vaccination clinics

News

Niles water superintendent talks winter water concerns

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 4-5

News

New MDARD emergency order extends pesticide applicator credentials until June 2021

Breaking News

Niles Family Video closing as national franchise shuts down

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Reed’s Rental Hall closing, welcoming in nonprofit to space

Cassopolis

Local performance group hosting shoe drive to raise money for trip

News

Niles Charter Township board discusses opening search for new fire chief

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department opens vaccination for additional health care priority groups

Buchanan

YMCA offering free six-week program

News

Niles Police Log: Dec. 31-Jan.3

Dowagiac

Dowagiac event pavilion ready for use in spring

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: State reports 502,119 COVID-19 cases, 12,678 related deaths.

Edwardsburg

South Bend resident dead following semi versus vehicle crash

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce gives back to local families

News

MDHHS to donate KN95 masks to agencies in need

Cass County

Vandalia charity seeking donations

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured in Wayne Township crash