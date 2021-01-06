COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported a new COVID-19 death Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 8,976 COVID-19 cases and 189 deaths. That number is up from 188 related deaths reported Tuesday.

Nearby Cass County reported 3,021 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths,

Van Buren County reported 4,045 cases and 74 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 7,122 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 508,736 COVID-19 cases and 12,918 related deaths.