January 7, 2021

Cass County Animal Control to host vaccination clinics

By Submitted

Published 12:31 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Cass County pet lovers will have a chance to get their furry friends vaccinated at a reduced rate this winter.

Cass County Animal Control, 323 M-62, Cassopolis, will be hosting two upcoming rabies vaccination clinics. The first will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 23. The second will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20.

The clinics will offer one- and three-year rabies vaccinations in addition to five-way vaccinations. Cost is $20 per shot.

Additionally, 2021 dog licenses will be available at the clinics.

Call (269) 445-3701 to reserve vaccinations.

