January 7, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:42 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties reported new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 8,925 COVID-19 cases and 188 deaths. That number is up from 178 related deaths reported Monday.

MDHHS officials said Tuesday’s death count includes 117 deaths identified during a vital records review, which may have affected the large number of deaths reported in Berrien County.

Nearby Cass County reported 2,986 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths, up from 44 deaths reported Monday.

Van Buren County reported 4,001 cases and 74 deaths. That number is up from 73 deaths reported Monday.

Berrien County has reported 6,991 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 504,410 COVID-19 cases and 12,867 related deaths.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested after firing shots into car

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

News

Michigan entering next phase for COVID-19 vaccinations

News

First Presbyterian Church of Niles welcomes new pastor

Buchanan

Buchanan planning, city commissions host joint work session

Cass County

Cass County Animal Control to host vaccination clinics

News

Niles water superintendent talks winter water concerns

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Jan. 4-5

News

New MDARD emergency order extends pesticide applicator credentials until June 2021

Breaking News

Niles Family Video closing as national franchise shuts down

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Reed’s Rental Hall closing, welcoming in nonprofit to space

Cassopolis

Local performance group hosting shoe drive to raise money for trip

News

Niles Charter Township board discusses opening search for new fire chief

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department opens vaccination for additional health care priority groups

Buchanan

YMCA offering free six-week program

News

Niles Police Log: Dec. 31-Jan.3

Dowagiac

Dowagiac event pavilion ready for use in spring

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: State reports 502,119 COVID-19 cases, 12,678 related deaths.

Edwardsburg

South Bend resident dead following semi versus vehicle crash

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce gives back to local families

News

MDHHS to donate KN95 masks to agencies in need

Cass County

Vandalia charity seeking donations

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured in Wayne Township crash