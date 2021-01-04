January 4, 2021

William Sharp, of Edwardsburg

By Submitted

Published 4:20 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

March 16, 1956 — Dec. 28, 202o

William E. Sharp, 64, of Edwardsburg, died unexpectedly at 9:35 pm, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at South Bend Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness.

He was born March 16, 1956, in St. Joseph County to Howard and Gail (Ganshorn) Sharp.

Mr. Sharp attended NorthWood High School. He had lived in Wakarusa and Edwardsburg. He had worked at Selmers in Elkhart for 24 years and United Limo for 12 years. He was a member of a Harley Owner’s group for more than 30 years and had rode more than 250,000 miles.

Bill loved cars and racing.  He loved spending quality time with his family. He loved Church and had attended New Life Church in Osceola and Granger Community Church. He loved having great times with good people.

Surviving are his children, Elizabeth J. Sharp, Sarah N. Sharp, Jonathan (Skylin Yoder) Sharp, James (Nani Vavul) Warren, Timothy Warren, all of Edwardsburg; grandchildren, Wesley Sharp, Anias Vavul, Shaylor Warren, Jace Vavul, Jordyn Willis, Ruby Chapman, Mariah Ditson, Vera Chapman, Rory Ditson, Stone Sharp; brother, Roger Harman, Edwardsburg; and stepfather, Lowell Harman Jr., Edwardsburg.  He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Angie Sharp; and brothers, Wesley and George Harman.

Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at New Life Church in Osceola, followed by a celebration of life at the Maple Café in Edwardsburg. Pastor Michael Cramer will officiate. Inurnment will be in Stony Point Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to Riley Hospital for Children.

Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: State reports 502,119 COVID-19 cases, 12,678 related deaths.

Edwardsburg

South Bend resident dead following semi versus vehicle crash

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce gives back to local families

News

MDHHS to donate KN95 masks to agencies in need

Cass County

Vandalia charity seeking donations

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured in Wayne Township crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Dec.30-Jan. 4

News

Niles Police Log: Dec. 23-30

Cass County

Roughly 300 MEC customers remain without power

Berrien County

I&M reports 34,000 customers without power after ice storm

Dowagiac

Weather conditions play role in M-51 fatal crash

Berrien County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Niles, Buchanan, Edwardsburg

Berrien County

Leaderpub.com’s most clicked stories of 2020

Cass County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Cassopolis, Dowagiac

Berrien County

Buchanan woman gives birth to first southwest Michigan baby in 2021

Cass County

Cassopolis resident involved in single-car accident in Mason Township

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Manager City reflects on 2020, looks forward to next year

Cass County

Cass County Farm Bureau seeks teacher nominations

Berrien County

20 businesses that opened or closed in southwest Michigan in 2020

Cassopolis

Cassopolis leaders look back on a successful year

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township leaders look forward to 2021

News

Local agencies, organizations work to keep residents homed amid looming eviction crisis

Cass County

Helping Hands of Cass County expands outreach in 2020

Dowagiac

Dowagiac organization sets donation record in 2020