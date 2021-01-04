Vandalia charity seeking donations

VANDALIA — Though summer may seem far away, one local organization is seeking donations for the warmer months.

Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries, 61472 Donald Roadway W., Vandalia currently accepting donations for its Village Free Store. The store is currently accepting donations of children’s summer clothing, such as short sleeve shirts, shorts, swimsuits, sandals, skirts and dresses; baby items, such as strollers, high chairs, swings, bassinets, cribs, car seats, pack and plays; household items, such as blankets, pillows, sheet sets, bathroom necessities and kitchen appliances; and furniture, such as couches, mattress sets, bed frames, end tables, dining room tables and chairs.

To donate, visits Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries on Facebook. Use the “book now” button and select “donations.” For more information, call (269) 476-1257.