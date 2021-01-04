Susen Elaine Cipares, of Edwardsburg

Feb. 18, 1950 — Dec. 27, 2020

Susen Elaine Cipares, 70, of Edwardsburg, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at home.

She was born Feb. 18, 1950, in Dowagiac, one of two children born to Ralph and Lucille Seggerman. She married Norman Richard Cipares Dec. 2, 1983, in LaPorte County, Indiana.

Sue will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Norm Cipares, of Edwardsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Thomas Seggerman.

Her family will observe a private remembrance.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Sue be made to Girl Scouts of Singing Sands, 3620 Deahl Court, South Bend, Indiana 46628.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.