January 4, 2021

Susen Elaine Cipares, of Edwardsburg

By Submitted

Published 3:19 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

Feb. 18, 1950 — Dec. 27, 2020

Susen Elaine Cipares, 70, of Edwardsburg, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at home.

She was born Feb. 18, 1950, in Dowagiac, one of two children born to Ralph and Lucille Seggerman. She married Norman Richard Cipares Dec. 2, 1983, in LaPorte County, Indiana.

Sue will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Norm Cipares, of Edwardsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Thomas Seggerman.

Her family will observe a private remembrance.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Sue be made to Girl Scouts of Singing Sands, 3620 Deahl Court, South Bend, Indiana 46628.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: State reports 502,119 COVID-19 cases, 12,678 related deaths.

Edwardsburg

South Bend resident dead following semi versus vehicle crash

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce gives back to local families

News

MDHHS to donate KN95 masks to agencies in need

Cass County

Vandalia charity seeking donations

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured in Wayne Township crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Dec.30-Jan. 4

News

Niles Police Log: Dec. 23-30

Cass County

Roughly 300 MEC customers remain without power

Berrien County

I&M reports 34,000 customers without power after ice storm

Dowagiac

Weather conditions play role in M-51 fatal crash

Berrien County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Niles, Buchanan, Edwardsburg

Berrien County

Leaderpub.com’s most clicked stories of 2020

Cass County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Cassopolis, Dowagiac

Berrien County

Buchanan woman gives birth to first southwest Michigan baby in 2021

Cass County

Cassopolis resident involved in single-car accident in Mason Township

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Manager City reflects on 2020, looks forward to next year

Cass County

Cass County Farm Bureau seeks teacher nominations

Berrien County

20 businesses that opened or closed in southwest Michigan in 2020

Cassopolis

Cassopolis leaders look back on a successful year

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township leaders look forward to 2021

News

Local agencies, organizations work to keep residents homed amid looming eviction crisis

Cass County

Helping Hands of Cass County expands outreach in 2020

Dowagiac

Dowagiac organization sets donation record in 2020