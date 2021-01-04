Rev. Martha Cooper, of Cassopolis

Jan. 4, 1931 — Dec. 20, 2020

Martha Marie Cooper, 89, of Cassopolis, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. She was born Jan. 4, 1931, in Pontiac, Michigan.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 30402 M-62 West, Dowagiac, at 1 p.m. for a celebration service. Sister Cooper’s remains will be laid to rest in beside her beloved husband in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.