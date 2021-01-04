Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce gives back to local families

DOWAGIAC — The Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce worked to give a little holiday cheer to area families this season.

Retiring Chamber President Kim MacGregor of Edward Jones in a member update on Thursday, Dec. 17, asked the community to consider adopting for Christmas the remaining 35 families the Department of Health and Human Services was trying to assist.

The following day, each of these families had been adopted, and by that Monday, the chamber processed $5,000 in Dowagiac Universal Gift Certificates to ensure they were able to have the Christmas they dreamed about.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to this holiday project, which resulted in each of these families being adopted,” MacGregor said. “Because these folks chose to purchase our Universal Dowagiac Gift Certificates, their amazing efforts also resulted in another large influx of cash into our local economy, which was a win-win situation for everyone.”

Businesses and community members who would like to adopt a family next year may decide to do so with DHHS in late summer to early fall to ensure future families in need will be taken care of.

Any member business of the Chamber of Commerce may accept the gift cards from the public in exchange for services or merchandise, officials said. Chamber members are reminded to issue change if the transaction price is less than the gift certificate value. Businesses will be reimbursed the full value of the gift certificates within 10 days of turning them back into the Chamber office.