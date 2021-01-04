January 4, 2021

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce gives back to local families

By Submitted

Published 2:26 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce worked to give a little holiday cheer to area families this season.

Retiring Chamber President Kim MacGregor of Edward Jones in a member update on Thursday, Dec. 17, asked the community to consider adopting for Christmas the remaining 35 families the Department of Health and Human Services was trying to assist.

The following day, each of these families had been adopted, and by that Monday, the chamber processed $5,000 in Dowagiac Universal Gift Certificates to ensure they were able to have the Christmas they dreamed about.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to this holiday project, which resulted in each of these families being adopted,” MacGregor said. “Because these folks chose to purchase our Universal Dowagiac Gift Certificates, their amazing efforts also resulted in another large influx of cash into our local economy, which was a win-win situation for everyone.”

Businesses and community members who would like to adopt a family next year may decide to do so with DHHS in late summer to early fall to ensure future families in need will be taken care of.

Any member business of the Chamber of Commerce may accept the gift cards from the public in exchange for services or merchandise, officials said. Chamber members are reminded to issue change if the transaction price is less than the gift certificate value. Businesses will be reimbursed the full value of the gift certificates within 10 days of turning them back into the Chamber office.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: State reports 502,119 COVID-19 cases, 12,678 related deaths.

Edwardsburg

South Bend resident dead following semi versus vehicle crash

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce gives back to local families

News

MDHHS to donate KN95 masks to agencies in need

Cass County

Vandalia charity seeking donations

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured in Wayne Township crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Dec.30-Jan. 4

News

Niles Police Log: Dec. 23-30

Cass County

Roughly 300 MEC customers remain without power

Berrien County

I&M reports 34,000 customers without power after ice storm

Dowagiac

Weather conditions play role in M-51 fatal crash

Berrien County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Niles, Buchanan, Edwardsburg

Berrien County

Leaderpub.com’s most clicked stories of 2020

Cass County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Cassopolis, Dowagiac

Berrien County

Buchanan woman gives birth to first southwest Michigan baby in 2021

Cass County

Cassopolis resident involved in single-car accident in Mason Township

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Manager City reflects on 2020, looks forward to next year

Cass County

Cass County Farm Bureau seeks teacher nominations

Berrien County

20 businesses that opened or closed in southwest Michigan in 2020

Cassopolis

Cassopolis leaders look back on a successful year

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township leaders look forward to 2021

News

Local agencies, organizations work to keep residents homed amid looming eviction crisis

Cass County

Helping Hands of Cass County expands outreach in 2020

Dowagiac

Dowagiac organization sets donation record in 2020