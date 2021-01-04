COVID-19 UPDATE: State reports 502,119 COVID-19 cases, 12,678 related deaths.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Despite a lowering of COVID-19 infections, southwest Michigan’s death toll rose over the New Year, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Berrien County reported 8,876 COVID-19 cases and 178 related deaths.

Nearby Cass County reported 2,957 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 3,986 cases and 73 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 6,909 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 502,119 COVID-19 cases and 12,678 related deaths.