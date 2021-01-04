January 4, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: State reports 502,119 COVID-19 cases, 12,678 related deaths.

By Staff Report

Published 4:16 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Despite a lowering of COVID-19 infections, southwest Michigan’s death toll rose over the New Year, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Berrien County reported 8,876 COVID-19 cases and 178 related deaths.

Nearby Cass County reported 2,957 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 3,986 cases and 73 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 6,909 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 502,119 COVID-19 cases and 12,678 related deaths.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: State reports 502,119 COVID-19 cases, 12,678 related deaths.

Edwardsburg

South Bend resident dead following semi versus vehicle crash

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce gives back to local families

News

MDHHS to donate KN95 masks to agencies in need

Cass County

Vandalia charity seeking donations

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured in Wayne Township crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Dec.30-Jan. 4

News

Niles Police Log: Dec. 23-30

Cass County

Roughly 300 MEC customers remain without power

Berrien County

I&M reports 34,000 customers without power after ice storm

Dowagiac

Weather conditions play role in M-51 fatal crash

Berrien County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Niles, Buchanan, Edwardsburg

Berrien County

Leaderpub.com’s most clicked stories of 2020

Cass County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Cassopolis, Dowagiac

Berrien County

Buchanan woman gives birth to first southwest Michigan baby in 2021

Cass County

Cassopolis resident involved in single-car accident in Mason Township

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Manager City reflects on 2020, looks forward to next year

Cass County

Cass County Farm Bureau seeks teacher nominations

Berrien County

20 businesses that opened or closed in southwest Michigan in 2020

Cassopolis

Cassopolis leaders look back on a successful year

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township leaders look forward to 2021

News

Local agencies, organizations work to keep residents homed amid looming eviction crisis

Cass County

Helping Hands of Cass County expands outreach in 2020

Dowagiac

Dowagiac organization sets donation record in 2020