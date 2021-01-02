January 2, 2021

Roughly 300 MEC customers remain without power

By Submitted

Published 11:21 am Saturday, January 2, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — At 11 a.m. Saturday, about 300 Midwest Energy and Communications customers remained without power after ice storms blanketed southwest Michigan and northern Indiana on New Year’s Day and through the overnight hours.

Transmission to all substations has been restored and crews are working to restore all remaining outages on the distribution system today, officials said. Outages are widespread across the southern portion of the southwest Michigan service area and into northern Indiana and include customers in the following townships: Calvin, Flowerfield, Howard, Jefferson, LaGrange, Mason, Milton, Newberg, North Porter, Ontwa, South Porter, and Wayne.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Roughly 300 MEC customers remain without power

Berrien County

I&M reports 34,000 customers without power after ice storm

Dowagiac

Weather conditions play role in M-51 fatal crash

Berrien County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Niles, Buchanan, Edwardsburg

Berrien County

Leaderpub.com’s most clicked stories of 2020

Cass County

Leader Publications’ top stories of the year for Cassopolis, Dowagiac

Berrien County

Buchanan woman gives birth to first southwest Michigan baby in 2021

Cass County

Cassopolis resident involved in single-car accident in Mason Township

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Manager City reflects on 2020, looks forward to next year

Cass County

Cass County Farm Bureau seeks teacher nominations

Berrien County

20 businesses that opened or closed in southwest Michigan in 2020

Cassopolis

Cassopolis leaders look back on a successful year

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township leaders look forward to 2021

News

Local agencies, organizations work to keep residents homed amid looming eviction crisis

Cass County

Helping Hands of Cass County expands outreach in 2020

Dowagiac

Dowagiac organization sets donation record in 2020

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Van Buren County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County prosecutor retires after 32 years

Buchanan

Ottawa Elementary seeks donation for bike program

Cass County

Cass County commissioners look back on a successful year

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland announces top baby names of 2020

News

With 2020 in the rearview mirror, Niles city officials look toward 2021

News

Vehicle theft still steady issue in Niles, police say

Cass County

Health department administers Cass County’s first COVID-19 vaccines