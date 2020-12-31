Cassopolis resident involved in single-car accident in Mason Township

CASSOPOLIS — A single-car accident near the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Granger Street in Mason Township has sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke, reports at approximately 8:42 p.m. Thursday, his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash.

Investigation shows that 36-year old Cassopolis resident Stephanie Cory was traveling northbound on Cassopolis Road. Cory traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Cory, who was the only occupant, was ejected from the vehicle. Corey was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Seat belts were not used and no airbags were deployed. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor.

Assisting in this crash includes Edwardsburg Police Department, Porter Fire and EMS.