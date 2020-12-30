Eddies’ Broadway named second-team All-State

EDWARDSBURG — Division 2 state quarterfinalist Edwardsburg was rewarded with four players earning Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association All-State honors.

Senior Brooklyn Broadway was a second-team selection, while Emma Strefling, Paige Miller and Sophie Overmyer were named to the honorable mention portion of the squad.

“This group of seniors is like no else,” said Edwardsburg coach Nikki Bush. “The way they were able to overcome what this season threw at them shows their grit as well as their maturity as players. We went from playing three weeks outdoors playing in a track, not sure if we were having a season, losing our all-state libero for six weeks to winning conference, winning districts against a very strong and rival Niles team, to knocking out rival Hamilton and winning regionals. I’m hoping the underclassmen recognize that we’ve now set the bar a little higher, and they are going to have big shoes to fill.”

Grand Rapids Christian, ranked No. 1 in Division 2, and the Eddies’ quarterfinal opponents on Jan. 12, had two players earn first team All-State — Addie VanderWeide and Lauren Peal — and also had a total of four on the team.

DIVISION 2 ALL-STATE VOLLEYBALL

First Team

Abby Olin, Coopersville, senior

Abby Welke, Marshall, senior

Addie VanderWeide, GR Christian, senior

Alyssa Borellis, Notre Dame Prep, junior

Aubrey O’Gorman, Lakewood, senior

Emma McIhargie, Birch Run, senior

Lauren Peal, GR Christian, senior

Macy Brown, Cadillac, senior

Maradith O’Gorman, Lakewood, junior

Olivia Kowalkowski, Notre Dame Prep, senior

Olivia Webber, Marshall, senior

Serena Nyambio, Detroit Country Day, junior

Second Team

AJ Ediger, Hamilton, senior

Alyssa DeVries, GR Christian, junior

Brooklyn Broadway, Edwardsburg, senior

Carley Piearcefield, Lakewood, freshman

Evie Doezema, GR Christian, junior

Jenna O’Brien, Regina, senior

Kylee Crandall, BC Harper Creek, senior

Morgan Lockhart, Detroit Country Day, junior

Raegan Murphy, Montague, senior

Renee Brines, Cadillac, junior

Skylar Bump, Lakewood, sophomore

Third Team

Ally Hall, Montague, senior

Anika Prisby, Armada, junior

Bianca Giglio, Notre Dame Prep, junior

Breann June, North Branch, senior

Corrie Wisser, Hopkins, sophomore

Ella McAllister, Marshall, sophomore

Kayla Giroux, Flatrock, junior

Nyla Muskovin, Detroit Country Day, junior

Payton Rice, BC Harper Creek, sophomore

Reilly Murphy, Montague, senior

Riley Hoffman, Forest Hills Eastern, senior

Sophia Sudzina, Notre Dame Prep, junior

Honorable Mention

Abigail Zystra, Unity Christian; Alana Deshetsky, North Branch; Alexis Lasley, Kalliann Cook, Birch Run; Brianna Miller, Hopkins; Charlette Verner, Clawson; Day’Anna Marr, Adrian; Elena Vaara, Ludington; Emily May, Coopersville; Emily Vos, Holland Christian; Emma Strefling, Paige Miller, Sophie Overmyer, Edwardsburg; Hailey Gres, Lansing Catholic; Hailey Green, North Branch; Jen Johnson, Hamilton; Julia Valenti, Lutheran North; Kali Heivlin, Three Rivers; Karissa Ferry, Chesaning; Lyndsey Benschoter, Tecumseh; Madison Gebhardt, Powers Catholic; Madison Karn, St. Catherine of Siena; Maggie Evans, Whitehall; Maggie Peitz, Reagan Stempin, Regina; Margo Sudzina, Notre Dame Prep; Melissa Meachnau, Lansing Catholic; Mya Hiram, Onsted; Rachel Steele, Eaton Rapids; Ryley Osentoski, Flatrock