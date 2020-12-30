December 30, 2020

Eddies’ Broadway named second-team All-State

By Scott Novak

Published 11:48 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

EDWARDSBURG — Division 2 state quarterfinalist Edwardsburg was rewarded with four players earning Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association All-State honors.

Senior Brooklyn Broadway was a second-team selection, while Emma Strefling, Paige Miller and Sophie Overmyer were named to the honorable mention portion of the squad.

“This group of seniors is like no else,” said Edwardsburg coach Nikki Bush. “The way they were able to overcome what this season threw at them shows their grit as well as their maturity as players. We went from playing three weeks outdoors playing in a track, not sure if we were having a season, losing our all-state libero for six weeks to winning conference, winning districts against a very strong and rival Niles team, to knocking out rival Hamilton and winning regionals. I’m hoping the underclassmen recognize that we’ve now set the bar a little higher, and they are going to have big shoes to fill.”

Grand Rapids Christian, ranked No. 1 in Division 2, and the Eddies’ quarterfinal opponents on Jan. 12, had two players earn first team All-State — Addie VanderWeide and Lauren Peal — and also had a total of four on the team.

 

DIVISION 2 ALL-STATE VOLLEYBALL

First Team

  • Abby Olin, Coopersville, senior
  • Abby Welke, Marshall, senior
  • Addie VanderWeide, GR Christian, senior
  • Alyssa Borellis, Notre Dame Prep, junior
  • Aubrey O’Gorman, Lakewood, senior
  • Emma McIhargie, Birch Run, senior
  • Lauren Peal, GR Christian, senior
  • Macy Brown, Cadillac, senior
  • Maradith O’Gorman, Lakewood, junior
  • Olivia Kowalkowski, Notre Dame Prep, senior
  • Olivia Webber, Marshall, senior
  • Serena Nyambio, Detroit Country Day, junior

 

Second Team

  • AJ Ediger, Hamilton, senior
  • Alyssa DeVries, GR Christian, junior
  • Brooklyn Broadway, Edwardsburg, senior
  • Carley Piearcefield, Lakewood, freshman
  • Evie Doezema, GR Christian, junior
  • Jenna O’Brien, Regina, senior
  • Kylee Crandall, BC Harper Creek, senior
  • Morgan Lockhart, Detroit Country Day, junior
  • Raegan Murphy, Montague, senior
  • Renee Brines, Cadillac, junior
  • Skylar Bump, Lakewood, sophomore

 

Third Team

  • Ally Hall, Montague, senior
  • Anika Prisby, Armada, junior
  • Bianca Giglio, Notre Dame Prep, junior
  • Breann June, North Branch, senior
  • Corrie Wisser, Hopkins, sophomore
  • Ella McAllister, Marshall, sophomore
  • Kayla Giroux, Flatrock, junior
  • Nyla Muskovin, Detroit Country Day, junior
  • Payton Rice, BC Harper Creek, sophomore
  • Reilly Murphy, Montague, senior
  • Riley Hoffman, Forest Hills Eastern, senior
  • Sophia Sudzina, Notre Dame Prep, junior

 

Honorable Mention

Abigail Zystra, Unity Christian; Alana Deshetsky, North Branch; Alexis Lasley, Kalliann Cook, Birch Run; Brianna Miller, Hopkins; Charlette Verner, Clawson; Day’Anna Marr, Adrian; Elena Vaara, Ludington; Emily May, Coopersville; Emily Vos, Holland Christian; Emma Strefling, Paige Miller, Sophie Overmyer, Edwardsburg; Hailey Gres, Lansing Catholic; Hailey Green, North Branch; Jen Johnson, Hamilton; Julia Valenti, Lutheran North; Kali Heivlin, Three Rivers; Karissa Ferry, Chesaning; Lyndsey Benschoter, Tecumseh; Madison Gebhardt, Powers Catholic; Madison Karn, St. Catherine of Siena; Maggie Evans, Whitehall; Maggie Peitz, Reagan Stempin, Regina; Margo Sudzina, Notre Dame Prep; Melissa Meachnau, Lansing Catholic; Mya Hiram, Onsted; Rachel Steele, Eaton Rapids; Ryley Osentoski, Flatrock

