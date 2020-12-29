December 30, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 8,590 COVID-19 cases and 174 related deaths. That number is up from 165 deaths reported Monday.

Nearby Cass County reported 2,868 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 3,775 cases and 70 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 6,046 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 total recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 483,922 COVID-19 cases and 12,282 related deaths.

