December 28, 2020

Niles city leaders ask for return of missing baby Jesus taken from nativity scene

By Christina Clark

Published 12:13 pm Monday, December 28, 2020

NILES — Over the Christmas weekend, something seemed to go missing at the intersection of Main and S. 11th streets.

The city’s nativity scene, which sits on the triangle across from the Rite Aid this year, lost its baby Jesus figure. As the nativity was recently taken down, the scene was placed into storage without its central figure.

“This is not the first time,” said Niles City Administrator Ric Huff. “We’ve lost baby Jesus and wise men a few times. With any luck, we will recover the baby Jesus this time.”

Huff said the nativity scene usually goes up on display about five days before Christmas, and is taken down right after. It is a tradition that brings both admiration and ire from community members each year, he said.

As for the recovery of the baby Jesus figure, Huff said no one has requested a ransom for its return.

“We don’t have any real leads,” Huff said. “It would be nice if someone would return it.”

