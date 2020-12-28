December 28, 2020

LASATA: Serving, helping southwest Michigan is my top priority

By Kim LaSata

Published 2:52 pm Monday, December 28, 2020

The year 2020 will be remembered as one of the most difficult in many of our lifetimes. Issues that people never thought they would have to deal with arose and I have never been more proud to be serving in the Legislature to be able to help.

Among the biggest problems 21st Senate District residents had to contend with was the state’s unemployment system. The overwhelming strain that the system has had to endure due to the onslaught of jobless claims filings from the governor’s stay at home orders exposed the system’s weaknesses.

Thousands of area residents who lost their jobs through no fault of their own expected this failsafe to be there and they were met with unimaginable problems. My staff and I stepped in to help as many people as we could and were able to assist in over 1,000 jobless claims getting resolved. Many of the system’s problems have been addressed, but if you are having problems, please fill out the form on my website at StateSenatorKimLaSata.com/unemployment-assistance, and we will do what we can to help you.

As your voice at the Capitol, keeping in touch with you and knowing your priorities and concerns is essential to being able to best represent you in the Senate. That is why I sent out 219,403 newsletters to residents this year, hosted 11 in-district coffee hour events and held three virtual townhalls. The virtual events were particularly beneficial this year, and over 5,000 people participated, which was great. I also appreciate that 166 people took the time to fill out my district survey and provided your legislative priorities — these responses will help me formulate bills and positions going forward.

While 2020 was a tough year, I am heartened by the resiliency of Southwest Michiganders. Your strength and endurance is remarkable, and I believe that we will emerge from a challenging 2020 stronger and better.

