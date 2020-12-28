Jack Albert Plummer, of Niles

May 20, 1929 — Dec. 24, 2020

Jack Albert Plummer, 91, of Niles, passed away quietly at home on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.

Jack was born on May 20, 1929, to the late Elmer and Adelia (Hagadorn) Plummer in Niles. After graduating from high school Jack joined the U.S. Army. After returning from the Army, Jack wed Jacquelyn Richards at a ceremony in Niles at the First Presbyterian Church. Together they had five children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Adelia Plummer, and his sister, Virginia Floyd.

Jack is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jacqueline Plummer; children, Tala Jean Welch, Jack Duff (Sue) Plummer, Sandra Leigh (Greg) Gentry, Trace Alan (Janet) Plummer, and Victoria Ann (Craig) Nielsen all of Niles; grandchildren, Trevor, Cameron, Kyle, Sophia, Stuart, Tala Marie, Zachary, and Spencer; and great-grandchildren, Amelia, Lorilei, Isabella, Harper, Charlotte, and Lydia.

In keeping with his wishes, Jack has been cremated and his family will be remembering him privately.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.