Elizabeth M. Fretz (Taube), of Masonic Home of California, Union City
Elizabeth M. Fretz (Taube), 107, of Masonic Home of California, Union City, died at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
Elizabeth Fretz was born on Oct. 2, 1913, in Bremen, Indiana. Internment will be at Highland Cemetery, in South Bend. Surviving children are Diana Taube Cannalla and Thomas Taube.
Jeremy Lodholtz, of Niles
Jeremy Lodholtz, 33, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Arrangements are... read more