December 24, 2020

Earl G. Thompson, of Niles, Illinois

By Submitted

Published 1:43 pm Thursday, December 24, 2020

Earl G. Thompson, 100, of Niles, Illinois, formerly of Magician Lake, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at St. Benedict Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Niles, Illinois.

Earl G. Thompson

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 :15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, with burial to follow at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery, in Dowagiac, with Father Homic officiating. Memorial contributions in Earl’s name may be made to Friends of Shapiro. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.

Earl was born July 10, 1920, in Chicago, to Earl G. Thompson Sr. and Sarah Catherine “Sadie” (Brennan) Thompson.

Earl was a proud WWII Combat Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army 9th Air Force, 442nd Troop Carrier Group in the European Theatre.

On Oct. 9, 1948, he married the love of his life, Marguerite Ann Fenlon, in Chicago. Earl and Marguerite were happily married for more than 72 years. Before his retirement Earl also served with the U.S. Border Patrol in Texas and California and worked for many years as a credit manager for the Allis Chalmers Corporation, Red Diamond Oil and other Chicago Area companies. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus — 2113 Dowagiac Council and Holy Name Society (Queen of Apostles/Riverdale Illinois). He was Treasurer for the Howe Association and liturgical song leader, lecturer, and commentator. Earl was an avid Notre Dame fan and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Earl is survived by his loving wife, Marguerite A. Thompson; sons, James J. Thompson, Joseph M. Thompson, William J. Thompson, Michael P. Thompson (Debra); grandchildren, Erin N. (Andrew) Smid and KellyAnne (Ryan) Feichter; great-grandchildren, Tyghe Gage Smid, Cole Aspen Smid, Lincoln Elizabeth Feichter and Madison Grace Feichter; sister, Veronica Ferrick; many wonderful nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Evelyn Brady, Donald Thompson and John Thompson; sister-in-law, Mary Thompson; brother-in-laws, Joseph Ferrick and George Brady.

