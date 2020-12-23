Honor Credit Union partners with Starks Family Funeral Home to fund drone for Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH — Honor Credit Union partnered with Starks Family Funeral Homes to help Sheriff Paul Bailey and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department purchase an infrared drone to enhance community safety.

The common goal of protecting and serving our communities brought Tom Starks, owner of Starks Family Funeral Homes, and Scott McFarland, Honor’s CEO, together to donate more than $11,000 towards the purchase of an infrared drone for the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department. The purchase of this drone will advance the department in crime scene investigations, searching for lost individuals, night searches, and other needs that may arise around Berrien County and the surrounding areas, officials said.

“At Honor, we’re committed to giving back to our communities and keeping them safe, and that starts with supporting our first responders,” commented Honor’s CEO, Scott McFarland. “It’s through partnerships with local businesses, like Starks Family Funeral Homes, that share Honor’s values that truly help us make a difference one step at a time. On behalf of myself and the whole team at Honor, I want to extend my sincere gratitude to all the first responders in our community who help keep us safe every day. This donation is just one small way we can do our part to support them.”