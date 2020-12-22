December 23, 2020

uanita “Ethel” Macon

By Submitted

Published 4:22 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

It’s with profound sadness we announce the untimely passing of Juanita “Ethel” Macon beloved mother of Jeremy Macon and Jamaal Wade.
Born Aug. 30, 1962, to Ernest Nick Macon and Fannie (Ballard) Macon.

Juanita Macon

Juanita graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1979. She spent most of her career working at Federal Mogul in South Bend.
Best known for her vibrant, outgoing “tell it like it is” personality she also had a quiet strength and always had smile on her face even when times were tough. Loved by so many, her infectious laugh and life of the party demeanor will forever be remembered by all who had the honor of knowing and loving her.
Juanita’s pride and joy were her two sons and spent her life raising them to be upstanding and respectable men. She never missed an opportunity to share how much she deeply loved them and how proud she was of them. She relished in the time they spent together and the time she spent with her grandchildren whom she adored.
Although our hearts are broken we find comfort knowing heaven has gained an angel and the sky is one star brighter.
She is proceeded in death by her father, Ernest Nick Macon; and brothers, James Macon and Michael Macon. Surviving are her mother, Fannie Macon; sons, Jeremy (Sara) Macon, Jamaal (Dylan) Wade; brothers, Ed Ballard, Ernest Macon, Lawrence Macon, Dewayne Macon, Rickey Macon; sisters, Doris Macon, Betty (Robert) Baker, Brenda Macon; grandchildren, McKenna and Ruby Macon, Aubree, Ivy, Ari and Ian Wade; her first love, Ervin Wade; daughter-in-law, Mandi Wade; several nieces and nephews and the entire Wade Family all of whom she loved dearly.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel at 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

Due to the current state restrictions, a walk thru visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a private service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, for immediate family only. We ask that those wishing to attend please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

