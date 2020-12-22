Marion May Patrick, of Niles

Marion May Patrick, 92, of Niles, mother, grandmother, sister, cook, star dancer and elite archer died peacefully at 8:22 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Brentwood Assisted Living in Niles following a brief illness. Her family is grateful for the kind and compassionate care given by the staff of Brentwood.

She was born on May 23, 1928, in South Bend, to Willard and Mildred (Dyringa) Hall and was graduated from South Bend Central High School at 16 years old. She came to Niles, in 1949, and was employed in the offices of the National-Standard Corporation, in Niles, for 30 years.

As a young lady, Marion began dancing, becoming proficient in several disciplines but excelled in Tap. She joined the Chicago studio of the late, great choreographer, June Taylor, joining the June Taylor Dancers who were touring with the late producer and entertainer, Jackie Gleason. The troupe supported the war effort by performing at United Service Organization — USO — shows and at various war production factories.

Her athletic interest moved from dancing to archery and just as she had reached the highest levels of dance, she became a champion archer. As a member of the Michigan United Conservation Clubs, she won the state championship in archery… several times! She toured the U.S. performing in exhibition archery events and was a member of the Bend of the River Conservation Club, in Niles, and the Saint Joseph County, Indiana, Chapter of The Izaak Walton League of America.

While Marion enjoyed sharing her talents on-the-air and touring the country, she loved her home life, fishing with her family at Rice Lake in Ontario, Canada, and playing euchre around the dining room table. Her kitchen bore evidence of her interest in chinaware from Holland and was where she prepared wonderful meals, being able to cook chicken into any combination of other ingredients.

On July 12, 1947, she was married to Lee O. Patrick — also a champion archer — with whom she celebrated the remarkable 67th anniversary of their wedding prior to his death on Sept. 12, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and by a brother, Dick Hall; and sister, Jean Fladeland.

Surviving family includes her sons, Kelly (Trish) Patrick, of Niles, and Kevin Patrick, of Ann Arbor; grandchildren, Jamus Patrick, Roslyn, Jennifer (Jason) Doll, Lisa Swieczkowski, Tracy Wojtas and Michelle Wojtas; great-grandchildren, Megan, Ceili and Teagan; Marion’s brother, Glenn Hall, of South Bend; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Marion Patrick will receive relatives and friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., in Niles. At 11 a.m. they will share some memories of Marion and then will proceed to the graveside in Highland Cemetery, in South Bend. Attendance is limited to 25. Others may witness the events via the livestreamed broadcast on the Halbritter-Wickens Facebook page, facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices/ .

Contributions in memory of Marion may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601, alz.org . Online condolences may be left at:

halbritterwickens.com

Marion shared her gifts as a dancer and archer in a manner that made life better for people across the country, in the challenging service of war and others in the pursuit of archery. Her gifts as a homemaker, friend, wife, mother and grandmother made the lives of those closest to her better, knowing that they were loved.