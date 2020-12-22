December 23, 2020

Linda Jane Bowerman, of Three Rivers

By Submitted

Published 4:21 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Linda Jane Bowerman, 62, of Three Rivers, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Niles on Nov. 21, 1958, the daughter of Durell and Mary Jane (Huffman) Young, Jr. She graduated from Cassopolis High School with the class of 1977 and later attended Glen Oaks Community College in Centreville. She has resided in Three Rivers for the past 15 years where she provided cleaning services to Three Rivers Public Schools and Fifth Third Bank.

Linda Jane Bowerman

Linda made many friends, because she never met a stranger. She adored her grandchildren; and caring for her dog, Milo.

Linda is survived by her mother, Mary Jane Young; daughter Amy (Donald Watson) Johnson; son, Ryan (Theresa Huff) Ismay; three grandchildren, Emily Ismay, Jaden and Jordan Watson, all of Three Rivers. She was preceded in death by her father, Durell Young Jr.; and her fiancé, Gary A. Bradford.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has been conducted. A memorial service will be planned in the Spring of 2021. It is suggested that memorial contributions be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington D.C. 20090-1891. (nationalmssociety.org) Assistance was provided by the Eickhoff Farrand Halverson Chapel of Three Rivers. Memories and condolences may be shared at efhchapel.com.

