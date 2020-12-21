South Bend teens arrested in Niles following vehicle pursuit

NILES — Two South Bend teens were arrested in the early hours of Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit ending in the city of Niles, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1:42 a.m. Monday, deputies of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office observed two vehicles driving in the parking lot of Tyler Automotive, located in the 1800 block of S. 11th St. in Niles Township.

Due to the fact this was not during normal operation hours for the business, the deputies attempted to make contact with the occupants of these two vehicles. However, both vehicles fled out of the parking lot at a high-rate of speed and failed to stop for the marked patrol vehicle.

The deputies pursued one of the vehicles for approximately one minute northbound on S. 11th Street before the vehicle ultimately pulled over at S. 11th and Hickory streets in the city of Niles.

At the time of the traffic stop, this vehicle was being operated by an 18-year-old male from South Bend, and the vehicle was also occupied by an 18-year-old female passenger from South Bend.

The vehicle that was stopped by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office was confirmed to be stolen out of South Bend.

The 18-year-old male was lodged at the Berrien County Jail on charges of possession/concealing a stolen vehicle and for fleeing and eluding. The 18-year-old female was lodged at the Berrien County Jail on a charge of possession/concealing a stolen Vvhicle as well as valid arrest warrants out of Cass and Kent counties in Michigan.

The second vehicle that fled from the scene is believed to have been stolen from the parking lot of Tyler Automotive, and the investigation into this continues.

Both the Niles City Police Department and the Michigan State Police assisted the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office with this incident.