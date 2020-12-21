December 21, 2020

Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donate 1,000 Christmas boxes to families in need

By Submitted

Published 3:16 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

NEW BUFFALO — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos recently donated 1,000 Christmas food boxes to those in need during this holiday season.

Distribution will be completed by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana through the St. Joseph County Pantry on Tuesday, Dec. 22.  Each Christmas box includes a frozen ham, corn, potatoes, cranberry jelly and an apple pie. The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos also donated 1,000 food boxes in November for Thanksgiving.

“2020 has been especially challenging for us all and the Pokagon Band and our Four Winds Casinos employees are very proud to be able to donate Christmas food boxes once again this year,” said Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council Chairman and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority.  “Now more than ever, we must find ways to support each other and help those in need.  As with our donation of Thanksgiving food boxes, we hope these Christmas food boxes will provide a source of comfort and relief for many individuals and families during the holiday season.  We’d also like to convey a heart-felt Migwėtth (thank you) to Marijo Martinec and the Food Bank of Northern Indiana as well as the St. Joseph County Pantry, for making the distribution of these food boxes possible.”

“We are humbled by the commitment of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos on their partnership with the Food Bank to annually provide holiday meal boxes to people in need,” said Marijo Martinec, the Executive Director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. “So much about the holiday season is centered on food, and Four Winds Casinos is bringing joy to those who are in need of a little Christmas magic.”

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana works in partnership with the community to feed the hungry, increase awareness of the effects of hunger, and lead programs designed to alleviate hunger.  The Food Bank of Northern Indiana serves Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, Stark, and St. Joseph Counties and is a member of Feeding America, Feeding Indiana’s Hungry and United Way.  More information is available at feedindiana.org.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Niles outdoor dining experience officially debuts on Second street

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in southwest Michigan

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Honor Credit Union donates Christmas meals to COA

Berrien County

Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donate 1,000 Christmas boxes to families in need

Berrien County

SMCAA, First Presbyterian Church partner to help 50 families in need

Education

Eagle Lake Elementary hosts virtual field trip

Berrien County

Niles roller rink collecting legal fee donations ahead of Wednesday court date

Cass County

Police investigating Howard Township shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual Shop with a Cop event

Dowagiac

Santa Claus, Miss Dowagiac spread holiday cheer

News

South Bend teens arrested in Niles following vehicle pursuit

Cass County

Residents sentenced on drug, theft, weapons charges

Cass County

Cass County Toys for Tots delivers joy, toys to families

Cass County

Feed The Hungry campaign surpasses 2020 goal, raises $37,000

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer reopens in-person learning, entertainment venues, with masking in place

Cass County

Michigan’s audit of Cass County votes confirms election results

Brandywine Education

Brandywine graduate contributed to development of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Cassopolis

Cassopolis construction moving along, despite delays due to COVID

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office donates $5,500 to local organizations

Community News

New SMC cross country coach shares plans with Rotary Club

Berrien County

GALLERY: Middle schoolers campaign against cyberbullying

Cass County

Ameriwood shooter could serve up to 40 years

Cass County

Murderer will serve 43 years for killing Dowagiac man

Brandywine Education

Brandywine board seeks to fill vacant seat