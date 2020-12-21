December 21, 2020

PHOTO STORY: Honor Credit Union donates Christmas meals to COA

By Submitted

Published 3:30 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

CASS COUNTY — One local business helped spread some holiday cheer last week.

Last week, Honor Credit Union donated funds to pay for curbside Christmas dinner meals at both the Dowagiac and Cassopolis Cass County Council on Aging locations.

On Thursday, Janie Reifenberg, community assistant vice president of Honor Credit Union, came out to the Dowagiac Front Street Crossing location to help pass out meals.

“On behalf of the COA and all who benefit from our programs and services, we truly appreciate your kindness and support,” said COA representatives. “Thank you, Honor Credit Union, for partnering with us as we work to enhance life for thousands of people in our community.”

