December 17, 2020

Brandywine board seeks to fill vacant seat

By Staff Report

Published 4:10 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

NILES — The Brandywine Community Schools board of education is seeking applicants to fill a vacant position.

The position was left vacant after Doris Schoenleber, who was appointed to the board after former board member Jerry Tibbs died in 2018, opted to leave the board effective Jan. 1.

During the November election, incumbent board members Brian Burge and Holly Pomranka were voted back onto the board, as well as newcomer Jessica Crouch. Longtime board president Janis Exner also ran for the position.

Those persons who are legally qualified to be on the board and interested in being considered for appointment should notify the secretary of the board, Jason Spitler, in writing by 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

The letter of application should include the name, address and phone number of the applicant, along with the reasons why the applicant would like to be a member of the school board.

Letters should be addressed to:

Jason Spitler, Secretary

Board of Education

Brandywine Community Schools

Letters may be hand-delivered or mailed to 1830 S. Third St. in Niles.

