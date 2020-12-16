December 16, 2020

Niles Community Schools to provide meal assistance over holiday break

By Submitted

Published 11:14 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

NILES — Staff at Niles schools are working to ensure students do not go hungry during the holiday break.

Since March, Niles Community Schools has distributed more than 200,000 meals to children throughout the community. Meal distribution will continue over the holidays with Niles Community Schools’ Holiday Break Meal Program and two upcoming pickup days: Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Tuesday, Dec. 29. Each meal kit includes seven breakfasts and seven lunches, and all children under the age of 18 (or under the age of 26 with a disability) are eligible to receive these meals for free. Children do not need to be Niles Community Schools students to receive a meal kit.

Meals can be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Tuesday, Dec. 29 at the following locations and times:

  • 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Niles High School, 1441 Eagle Street, Niles
  • 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Ballard Elementary, 1601 Chicago Road, Niles
