Kelly Logan Bennett, of Niles

Kelly Logan Bennett, “Kel Baby,” 55, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born on July 8, 1965, in Niles, to Rockford and Joyce (Wall) Bennett.

Kelly was a devoted family man, there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for any of them. He enjoyed working on cars, riding his Harley, and listening to some great music. In his free time, he liked to watch Western movies and television shows.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rockford D. Bennett; grandparents, Arland and Opal Wall, Don and Louise Bennett.

Kelly is survived by his mother, Joyce Bennett, of Niles; siblings, Zelphia Quick, of South Bend, Nancy Ferrell, of Berrien Springs, Matt Bennett, of Niles, Angela Kessick, of Niles, and Cory Bennett, of Niles; daughter, Belize Bennett, of Niles; step-children, Charles (Joey) Alvord, of Niles, Fawn Schram, of Niles, Charles Biggs, of Niles, Teila Biggs, of Lake Placid, Florida, James Biggs, of Dowagiac, Emily Biggs, of Lake Placid, Florida; 18 step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St., in Niles.

Due to the recent limit of 25 people at a time placed on funerals by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the family asks that anyone wishing to visit or see Kelly one last time do so during the visitation where people will be able to walk through to pay their last respects while socially distant.

The state of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask, and sanitizing. We appreciate your assistance in helping us to keep everyone healthy in attendance.

Memorial contributions may be made to his family, in care of his sister, Zelphia or to Brown Funeral Home, via the website.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.