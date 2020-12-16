COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports two new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported two new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 8,021 COVID-19 cases and 145 related deaths. That number is up from 143 deaths reported Tuesday.

Nearby Cass County reported 2,626 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 3,531 cases and 63 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 4,340 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 total recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 446,752 COVID-19 cases and 11,018 related deaths.