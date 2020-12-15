Ralph Lee Baker, of Dowagiac

Ralph Lee Baker, 81, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Ralph was born Jan. 26, 1939, in Dowagiac, to Robert Lee and Evelyn Marie (Meyers) Baker. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1957. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force who served from 1957 to 1961.

On April 13, 1963, he married the love his life, Betty Lou Edington. Ralph worked in the tool and die industry until he retired in 2001. He loved everything about the outdoors, hunting, fishing, golfing and enjoying the land and wildlife. Most of all he loved his family who will all miss him greatly.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Betty Baker; children, Sherry L. (Brian Smith) Barnard, Michelle M. (Todd) Kelsoe and Michael L. Baker; grandchildren, Kandice Jamie L. (Michael) Scalf, Michael L. Baker Jr., Courtney D. Barnard, Cannon H. (Amy) Barnard, Sawyer L. Kelsoe, Ivey S. Kelsoe; step-grandchildren, Sarah B. (Darren) Schlobohm; great-grandchildren, Nova R. and Michael Cole Scalf; siblings, Robert B. Baker, Roger D. (Rita) Baker and Reta L. (Dexter) Winebrenner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Russell Sidney and Ronald Alan Baker.

A celebration of life service will be at a later date, after the holidays, to be announced at Dailey Church, in Cassopolis.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ralph’s name may be made to the Dailey Church of Cassopolis or Pride Care Ambulance. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.