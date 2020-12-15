December 15, 2020

Ralph Lee Baker, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 1:11 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Ralph Lee Baker, 81, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Ralph was born Jan. 26, 1939, in Dowagiac, to Robert Lee and Evelyn Marie (Meyers) Baker. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1957. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force who served from 1957 to 1961.

Ralph Lee Baker

On April 13, 1963, he married the love his life, Betty Lou Edington. Ralph worked in the tool and die industry until he retired in 2001. He loved everything about the outdoors, hunting, fishing, golfing and enjoying the land and wildlife. Most of all he loved his family who will all miss him greatly.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Betty Baker; children, Sherry L. (Brian Smith) Barnard, Michelle M. (Todd) Kelsoe and Michael L. Baker; grandchildren, Kandice Jamie L. (Michael) Scalf, Michael L. Baker Jr., Courtney D. Barnard, Cannon H. (Amy) Barnard, Sawyer L. Kelsoe, Ivey S. Kelsoe; step-grandchildren, Sarah B. (Darren) Schlobohm; great-grandchildren, Nova R. and Michael Cole Scalf; siblings, Robert B. Baker, Roger D. (Rita) Baker and Reta L. (Dexter) Winebrenner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Russell Sidney and Ronald Alan Baker.

A celebration of life service will be at a later date, after the holidays, to be announced at Dailey Church, in Cassopolis.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ralph’s name may be made to the Dailey Church of Cassopolis or Pride Care Ambulance. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.

Print Article

Dowagiac

City council approves GIS mapping system for Dowagiac cemetery

News

Niles City Council approves microbusiness license, option agreement for two marijuana businesses

News

Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles expansion to increase room for bariatric wing, orthopedic recovery

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office raises more than $5,000 through No Shave November campaign

Berrien County

Madeline Bertrand County Park to possibly expand in 2021

Dowagiac

New wing of Dowagiac District Library ready to serve its community

Business

Business owners express concerns about COVID-19 mandates at community assembly

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 437,985 cases, 10,752 deaths

Berrien County

COVID-19 vaccinations started today at Michigan hospitals

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners accept challenge aimed at supporting Berrien County businesses

Brandywine Education

Brandywine winter break to begin Dec. 21

News

While failed sewer closes M-51 to through traffic, businesses remain open

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg hosts reverse parade to collect Christmas donations

Buchanan

United Federal Credit Union names Bill Beckman mortgage advisor in Buchanan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac sorority donates $1,000 to Shop With a Cop program

Business

Niles café defies MDHHS order, reopens dining room

Berrien County

Vaccination expectations, trends, treatments topics discussed in Facebook Live with health department

Business

Grand LV owner organizes gathering to voice concerns about COVID-19 mandates

Local Government

Niles Charter Township Fire Department donates outdated gear to communities in Philippines

Business

Small Shops at Grand LV debuted Saturday

Business

GALLERY: Dowagiac celebrates Holidays by Moonlight

Business

Dowagiac bakery creates Front Street using gingerbread

Cass County

Dowagiac Police Log — Dec. 4-6

Community News

Boy Scouts spread cheer — at a safe social distance