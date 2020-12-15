COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Southwest Michigan counties reported new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 7,945 COVID-19 cases and 143 related deaths. That number is up from 139 deaths reported Monday.

Nearby Cass County reported 2,596 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths. That number is up from 36 deaths reported Monday

Van Buren County also reported two new COVID-19 deaths, reporting 3,489 cases and 64 deaths. That number is up from 61 deaths reported Monday.

Berrien County has reported 4,190 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 total recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 442,715 COVID-19 cases and 10,935 related deaths.