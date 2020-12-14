Ronald Henry Geer, of Niles

Ronald Henry Geer, 77, of Niles, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Spectrum Health Lakeland, in St. Joseph.

Funeral Services were held today, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Bertrand Bible Church with Reverend Tony Slagel, officiating. Burial was in Bertrand Bible Church Cemetery, Niles. Memorial contributions may be made to Bertrand Bible Church, 1008 Ontario Rd., Niles, MI 49120. Online condolences accepted at PikeFH.com.

Ron was born Sept. 12, 1943, in Niles, the son of the late Henry and Cleo (Myers) Geer.

On June 29, 1963, he married the former Virginia “Sue” Kimbrough and they shared 57 years together.

He most recently worked for the transportation department of Brandywine Community Schools. In his younger years, he played roller hockey. Ron and Sue enjoyed their Honda Gold Wing and were members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Ron learned the automotive repair trade from his dad, Hank and for many years operated Ron’s Radiator and Repair in Niles.

Survivors include his wife, Sue; daughter, Dawn (Rodney) Sherwood; granddaughter, Mindy Sherwood; grandson, Mathew (Allison) Sherwood.

Ron was also preceded in death by a brother, Dale Geer.

Arrangements entrusted to Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, the Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., in Bridgman.