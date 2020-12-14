Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day results are in

NILES — A total of 192 runners and walkers participated in the 2020 Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run, which was hosted virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Now, after weeks of waiting, the results of the race are in.

Chris Dixon, of Niles, won the 5K men’s title with a time of 16:50, while Allyssa Starkweather, of Osceola, Indiana, was the first women across the finish line as she posted a time of 22:01.

There was a total of 113 runners that submitted their 5K times.

In the 10K, Paul Judge, of Berrien Springs, was the fastest male with a time of 43:03. Thea Strand, of St. Joseph, was the first women with a time of 44:07.

There were 74 times submitted for the 10K race.

Five people participated in the 1 mile Fun Run.

Moran Walton, of South Bend, Indiana, led the way with a time of 12:14.

Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run

Virtual 5K Top 10

Chris Dixon, Niles 16:39

Chris White, Granger, Ind. 16:50

Caleb Evans, Granger 18:09

Joel Sparks, Lafayettte, Ind. 20:41

Calvin Uselton, Conshohocken, Pa. 20:45

Brandon Guthrie, Osceola, Ind. 21:13

Chris Durrell, Granger 21:39

Jeremy Starkweather, Osceola 21:45

Allyssa Starkweather, Osceola 22:01

Kyle Hummel, Clarksville, Tenn. 22:14

Virtual 10K Top 10

Paul Judge, Berrien Springs 43:03

Cohl Fox, Mishawaka, Ind. 44:00

Shawn Kuminecz, Mishawaka 44:03

Thea Strand, St. Joseph 44:07

Jason Kachorek, St. Joseph 44:25

Matt Huss, Niles 45:35

Mitchell Walker, South Bend, Ind. 46:19

Paul Drake, South Bend 47:45

Kaylee Thompson, Niles 47:46

Ethan O’Hara, Niles 48:56

Virtual 1 Mile Fun Run