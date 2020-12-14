December 14, 2020

Edward Knabenschuh, of Chicago

Edward Knabenschuh, of Chicago, died on Dec. 8, 2020, at Alexian Brothers Hospital, Elk Grove, Illinois, of COVID-19. 

Ed was born on Jan. 1, 1934, in Balsen, Lithuania, during wartime. He immigrated to the U.S. and served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He then worked at Armour Dial Corp. for 43 years as a machinist.  He married Elfriede Knabenschuh (nee Farr) in April 1961. He retired at age 62 and they enjoyed traveling together. His hobby in retirement was attending his grandson Joey’s sporting events.

Ed was the beloved husband, of Elfriede Knabenschuh (nee Farr); loving father of Monica (Timothy) Howard, Robert (Nancy) Jaloveckas, and the late Walter Jaloveckas; cherished grandfather of Joseph Howard, Sara Jaloveckas and Eric Jaloveckas; loving brother of Waldemar (Elisabeth) Knabenschuh, Leo Knabenschuh and Otto (Christa Kuennecke) Knabenschuh; loving brother-in-law, Manfred (Ilona) Steffan; cherished uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Preceded in death by his parents, the late Karl and Natalie Knabenschuh.

Funeral services private, Interment Rosehill Cemetery, in Chicago. A celebration of life will be at a later date, when it is safe for friends and family to attend.

For more information, please call (773) 774-4100. 

