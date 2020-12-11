John Martin Nicholas, of Buchanan

John Martin Nicholas, 51, of Buchanan, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

He was born in South Bend, to John E. Nicholas and the late Nancy (Weist) Leinonen.

On Aug. 4, 2001, he married Genevieve (Madison) Hargis; she has preceded him in death.

John loved photography, traveling, Michigan football and his Green Bay Packers. He especially loved spending time at the beach with his son. Most days you could find him at Taco Bell or Meijer, after working his shift at FedEx. He was very kind-hearted and meek, had the best smile, and a sarcastic, sometimes goofy sense of humor. He was also one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

John is survived by his son, Austen Nicholas, of Indianapolis; father, John E. Nicholas, of Indiana; sisters, Rebecca (Jim) Browder, of LaPorte, Indiana, Lori (Rickey) Lang, of Niles, Deborah (Bill) Lietzan, of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; his twin, Kathleen Nicholas, of Madison, Alabama; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.

In keeping with his wishes cremation has taken place. A zoom memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, Eastern Standard Time. Meeting: 85477901071 Password: Dec26

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.