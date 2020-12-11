Earl R. Bell, of Niles

Earl R. Bell, 87, of Niles, passed away on Dec. 10, 2020.

He was born to the late Earl Bell Sr. and Renner Kelly on Dec. 13, 1932. After graduating high school, he became a truck driver and truck salesman.

On Nov. 8, 1953, Earl married Letha Meek.

He is survived by son, Robert (Carolyn) Darnell; daughter, Charlene (Jess) Kelems.

He is preceded in death by wife, Letha Bell; stepdaughter, Linda Darnell; stepson, Charles Darnell; grandson, Jesse Kelems IV; 12 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online Condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.