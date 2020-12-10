December 10, 2020

Raymond Eugene Ferrier, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 1:38 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

Raymond Eugene Ferrier, 64, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home in Dowagiac. He was born Oct. 19, 1956, in Dowagiac, to Donald Sr. and Helen (Mead) Head.

Raymond Eugene Ferrier

Services have occurred. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.
Ray was survived by his children, Rachel (Bill) Gambee, Brock (Shaunna) Thompson and Amber (Robert) Branson; his grandchildren, Chris, Audrey, Elijah, Mica, Brayson, Abigail and A.J.; and his sister, Patricia Waterson.
He is preceded in death by his grandson, Grayson; his siblings, Donald Ferrier II and Donna Nash; and his parents.

