December 10, 2020

James Grahl, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 1:22 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

James Grahl, 77, of Niles, passed away at his home on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, with his family by his side.
Jim was born on Nov. 25, 1943, to the late Charles and Luella (Frantz) Grahl, in Niles. After he graduated from high school, Jim went on to begin his career at Clark Equipment Company and eventually moved to Bendix. Over the years Jim worked his way through the company as a tool and die maker eventually retiring, in 2005, from Honeywell.

James Grahl

On Jan. 23, 1963, Jim wed his one true love, Brenda Skidmore, at a ceremony in Niles. Together the two raised three wonderful daughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Luella Grahl; brothers, Paul, Leo and Bob Grahl; and sisters, Charlene Grahl and Fayetta Denny.
Jim is survived by his wife of nearly 58 years, Brenda Grahl; daughters, Michelle (Danny Eaglebarger) Grahl, of Niles, Tammy (Terry) Mast, of Niles, and Carol (Michael) Babcock, of Niles; grandchildren, Courtney, Joshua and Aimee (Goldin Chappell); great-grandchildren, Olivia, Roman, Carson, Emmett, Natalie and Brenden; and many extended family members and close friends.
In keeping with James’ wishes, he has been cremated and his family will be remembering him privately.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Moose Lodge 449 in Buchanan where Jim was a member for more than 50 years.
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Print Article

Business

Dowagiac bakery creates Front Street using gingerbread

Cass County

Dowagiac Police Log — Dec. 4-6

Community News

Boy Scouts spread cheer — at a safe social distance

Education

GALLERY: Santa Claus is coming (back) to town

Business

Lyons Industries doing its part to support local restaurants amid pandemic restrictions

Berrien County

Niles Brewing Co. to open to-go style Saturday

Buchanan

United Federal appoints new mortgage advisor in Buchanan

Local Government

Niles Township mulls over 2021 budget, yet to be finalized

Cass County

Visitors invited to Lawless Park as Northern Lights sighting possible tonight

Berrien County

$1.34 million renovation project to enhance bariatric, orthopedic units at Niles hospital

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac installs utility payment kiosk in Family Fare

Cassopolis

Edwardsburg woman living with 100 animals in ‘unacceptable’ conditions gets probation

Cassopolis

Judge tells twice-convicted home invader to ‘find another line of work,’ suggests McDonald’s job instead of crime

Berrien County

RAM addresses shifting needs, prepares for Christmas

Berrien County

Salvation Army calls for public support

Giving

Niles police officers to continue Shop with a Cop tradition

Berrien County

Buchanan Senior Center closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Business

Michigan’s epidemic order extension a blow to Dowagiac restaurants

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department launches weekly public health videos

Dowagiac

Dowagiac still in the running as MAMA finalizes site plans for new command center

Cass County

Christmas at the Bonine House canceled, URSCC members encourage public to still enjoy outdoor experience

Berrien County

Niles Charter Township hosts first virtual meeting, discusses fire department, vaccines

Berrien County

United Federal Credit Union names Michael Benassi vice president of enterprise analytics

Cass County

Dowagiac Fire Department welcomes donations for annual Toys for Tots program