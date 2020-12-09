Visitors invited to Lawless Park as Northern Lights sighting possible tonight

JONES, Mich. — Cass County Parks are inviting the public to visit Dr. T.K. Lawless Park for free until midnight tonight, as a sighting of Aurora Borealis is possible.

Better known to some as the Northern Lights, the colorful phenomenon is more commonly seen farther north in the globe, but may possibly be viewed in Cass County this evening.

Dr. T.K. Lawless Park, 15122 Monkey Run St., Jones, is a designated International Dark Sky Park, which means the view of the sky is better than in other areas due to limited light pollution.

“According to several scientific websites that follow and try to predict the possibility of the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) making an appearance, there exists the possibility of viewing them tonight,” said dark-sky expert Robert Parish. “Please keep in mind that predicting the Northern Lights is more difficult than predicting the weather.”

Parish said no special equipment is needed to view the lights, should they be visible in Cass County.

There will be no admission taken at the park for the potential viewing of the Northern Lights.