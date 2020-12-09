December 9, 2020

Salvation Army calls for public support

By Submitted

Published 11:00 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

NILES — The Salvation Army is ringing the bells to call for immediate support.

Every year, the red kettles fill the area from November to December. It is the greatest annual appeal the Salvation Army makes. With less than three weeks left in the year, Salvation Army representatives said there is an urgent need for the public’s help to ensure the red kettle campaign proves a success.

“The Red Kettles are such a staple in the community this time of year,” said Jim Cramer, development coordinator for Salvation Army. “Typically, during the holiday season, we raise 70 percent of the annual budget needed to continue providing vital supports in the community, such as the Food Pantry and our daily Lunch Bunch meal program, and 86 cents of every dollar raised goes directly back into the Berrien and Cass county communities.”

However, with the unprecedented COVID-19 impact on families, the Salvation Army is seeing a greater need for assistance, while also facing fewer available volunteers and locations for the Red Kettles this year.

“We are always in need of support, whether it be through giving of resources or giving of time. This year the need is even more critical,” Cramer said.

The Salvation Army is currently about 7 percent behind last year’s campaign and has raised 28 percent of the total goal. Despite this, Cramer said he feels confident that the support can still be raised.

“This is a very generous community. I have great faith in people stepping up and making this goal possible,” he said.

To provide assistance, contact Lt. Joseph Hixenbaugh at joseph.hixenbaugh@usc.salvationarmy.org, (269) 684-2660 or visit  SANILES.org.

