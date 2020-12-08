December 8, 2020

United Federal Credit Union names Michael Benassi vice president of enterprise analytics

By Submitted

Published 10:25 am Tuesday, December 8, 2020

ST. JOSEPH – United Federal Credit Union has named Michael Benassi to the position of vice president of enterprise analytics.

In his role, Benassi will lead and develop a motivated data and analytics team by shaping United’s data strategy, and ensure data collection and analysis solutions are coordinated, integrated and perform to the highest standards and expectations, officials said. He will also provide strategic oversight and vision in all activities related to advanced analytics and Artificial Intelligence initiatives that lead to performance improvement across the organization with an ultimate focus on providing better services and experiences to members.

“Having Mike join Team United is a big win for our Enterprise Analytics team and for our members,” said Chief Information Officer Duane Wilcoxson. “Mike not only understands and lives the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people,’ his knowledge and expertise in the data analytics field also gives United a leader who will be a collaborative catalyst for change by inspiring new thinking about the use of data, leveraging data to solve complex business problems, and advising the credit union in making better data-driven strategic decisions in every area of the business.”

Benassi has spent his entire 17-year career in the credit union industry, starting out as a teller before transitioning to a financial analyst position and working his way up to his most recent role as senior director of data insights and business transformation at Teachers Credit Union in South Bend. His areas of expertise include predictive modeling, data mining, robotic process automation, business intelligence, databases, and dashboarding.

“Growing the credit union movement through insights and analytics has been a passion of mine for my entire career,” Benassi said. “I’m excited to be part of Team United, and looking forward to executing our analytics strategy with a member-centric focus so that we can deliver a frictionless and personalized experience to them with every encounter and interaction — from the branch to digital banking. Our Enterprise Analytics team will put solutions in place and work with teammates across all departments to help make members’ financial lives easier.”

Benassi earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Indiana University and his master’s degree in business analytics from the University of Notre Dame.

In the community, Benassi will support United’s volunteerism efforts and corporate philanthropy mission for organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs, United Way and the American Red Cross.

Print Article

Berrien County

Niles Charter Township hosts first virtual meeting, discusses fire department, vaccines

Berrien County

United Federal Credit Union names Michael Benassi vice president of enterprise analytics

Cass County

Dowagiac Fire Department welcomes donations for annual Toys for Tots program

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced for evidence tampering, obstruction

Berrien County

Pucker Street Dam work continues to restore Dowagiac Riverbed, remove dam

Breaking News

Gov. Whitmer extends pandemic order 12 days

Berrien County

New outpatient treatment available in Berrien County for mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms

Dowagiac

Ascension Michigan expands online mental health and counseling services

Education

Cummins Sales and Service donates bikes to Edwardsburg Middle School

News

Niles Post Office announces extended holiday hours

Cass County

Captain Samuel Felt DAR announces Good Citizens awards

Cassopolis

GALLERY: Cassopolis holds Christmas Cruise

Education

LMC Niles campus welcomes new director

Cassopolis

Cassopolis resident starts Facebook group to make Christmas dreams come true

Dowagiac

C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign rep provides update to Rotary

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Streetscape Project moving along

Buchanan

Bucks Band to host virtual concert

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland discuss COVID-19 immunity, quarantine practices

News

Post Office Apartments near completion

Cassopolis

Man sentenced to prison on home invasion charges

Cass County

Cass County commissioners rescind 2019 resolution, leaving Woodlands’ mental health authority status intact

Dowagiac

Dowagiac businesses look forward to ‘Holidays By Moonlight’ shopping event

Cass County

Cass County declares local state of emergency

News

Niles DART Holiday Lights Tour to go virtual