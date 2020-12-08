December 8, 2020

Christmas at the Bonine House canceled, URSCC members encourage public to still enjoy outdoor experience

Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

VANDALIA — While COVID-19 may have canceled one beloved Cass County tradition, members of a local organization are encouraging the public to enjoy the beauty of a county landmark in a non-traditional way.

The Victorian Bonine House, located at the corner of Penn Road and M-60 in Vandalia, will not be open this year for the annual Christmas at the Bonine House.

However, the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County is instead inviting the public to enjoy the decorated rooms from outside.

Area residents and visitors alike can walk around the house, take pictures on the porch and rub Lucky the Lion’s nose for luck, according to URSCC members. The decorations have been scaled back, but the rooms will still have enough decorations to invoke the Christmas spirit.

More information and Christmas at the Bonine House 2019 can be found on urscc.org.

“URSCC wishes everyone safe, happy holidays,” said Cathy LaPointe, URSCC member.

