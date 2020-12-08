Buchanan Area Senior Center closes due to COVID-19 positive employee

BUCHANAN — On Tuesday afternoon, the Buchanan Area Senior center announced via email that it would close immediately due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

As a result, the entire staff must quarantine due to contact with the infected staff person, according to a release from the center.

No one from the center has exhibited any symptoms, according to the center. The employee who positive for COVID-19 was discovered as a result of routine testing.

The closure will last for a minimum of two weeks, and the center will alert the public when it reopens. The earliest reopening date may be Dec. 21.

The center will announce its reopening date and time on its Facebook page and website, as well as via an email notification.

The center asks that residents please share this info with those who need to know, as not all of its patrons utilize Facebook or email.

The following critical services will continue during the closure, but there may be some changes to the way services are delivered, and the center will contact those impacted with that information:

Senior Nutrition Services & Meals on Wheels

Food commodities

Existing medical transportation appointments

Compassionate Callers Club

Patrons may still call the center’s main phone line, (269) 695-7119 during the operating hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and via email.

“The safety of our senior patrons, staff and volunteers is our top priority, so we thank you for your understanding,” said a BASC representative in the email notification.

The BASC reminded patrons to wear their face masks and practice social distancing.