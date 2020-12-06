Champion Eddies land four on All-Wolverine Conference first team

DOWAGIAC — Wolverine Conference champion Edwardsburg had four players named first-team All-Wolverine Conference and five players selected overall by the league coaches.

The Eddies, who went 8-0 to successfully defend their conference championship, remain alive in the Division 2 Michigan High School Athletic Association state playoffs.

Edwardsburg is scheduled to face No. 1-ranked Grand Rapids Christian in the quarterfinals when and if the winter sports season is completed.

The governor’s office and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services placed the state on hold Nov. 15. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the state would take a three-week pause as COVID numbers spiked. The break included no in-person learning at high schools and colleges and no high school sports.

The three-week pause is scheduled to end Dec. 8, while fall sports state tournaments in volleyball, swimming and diving, as well as football, to resume Dec. 9.

All-Wolverine Conference first-team selections for the Eddies were senior Brooklyn Broadway, senior Paige Miller, senior Sophie Overmyer and senior Emma Strefling. Macey Laubach, a junior, was a second-team pick.

Dowagiac, which finished seventh in the final standing, had Allie Conner and Megan Davis earn second-team all-conference, while Caleigh Wimberley was an honorable mention pick.

Conner is a three-year starter for the Chieftains. She played libero and was an outside hitter.

“Allie is an outstanding student-athlete who evolved into a complete volleyball player,” said Dowagiac coach Tony Hooley. “She went from a starting outside hitter in 2019 to our libero in 2020. She also filled in at setter during many practices. I will miss her versatility, stellar defense, and leadership. She is an unshakeable competitor that gave us stability during a season of constant ups and downs. She would make a great coach in the future.

Davis, who is a junior, is also a three-year starter for Dowagiac at outside hitter.

“Megan can be a beast at the net with her great vertical and quick arm swing,” Hooley said. “She is a quiet and humble player who can be just as accomplished in the back row as in the front row. She will be a ‘go-to’ player next year for sure if we are going to be competitive. Her coachability and work ethic is a guarantee for future success.”

Wimberley, who is just a sophomore, was another of Dowagiac’s outside hitters in her second season on the varsity.

“Everything I said about Allie and Megan, I could say about Caleigh,” Hooley said. “She is an exciting young talent that will try to outplay anyone on the court. She already demonstrates strong leadership and has a tremendous work ethic. She is extremely coachable and fearless in trying new things to expand her arsenal at the net. She was our best passer in 2020 and will form a potent 1-2 punch with Meg at outside hitter next season.

Otsego’s Dani Little was named Coach of the Year. The Bulldogs finished fourth in the final standings.

ALL-WOLVERINE CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL

First Team

Olivia Ott, Allegan

Brooklyn Broadway, Edwardsburg

Paige Miller, Edwardsburg

Sophie Overmyer, Edwardsburg

Emma Strefling, Edwardsburg

Erikah Bower, Otsego

Vannessa Robinson, Plainwell

Erika Reed, Sturgis

Kali Heivilin, Three Rivers

Chloe Stevens, Vicksburg

Coach of the Year

Dani Little, Otsego

Second Team

Allie Conner, Dowagiac

Megan Davis, Dowagiac

Macey Laubach, Edwardsburg

Jenna Ballman, Otsego

Emma Hasse, Paw Paw

Audrey Straka, Paw Paw

Catelyn Engle, Plainwell

Morgan Hayward, Plainwell

Shantel Blyly, Three Rivers

Caitlin Burr, Vicksburg

Hannah Vallier, Vicksburg

Honorable Mention

Caleigh Wimberley, Dowagiac

Aly Aldrich, Otsego

McKenzie Wilson, Paw Paw

Grace Hybels, Plainwell

Harlie Blum, Sturgis

Megan Hecht, Sturgis

Addison Nettleman, Sturgis

Gabby Charvat, Three Rivers

Ellania Haifley, Three Rivers

Rylie Kelley, Three Rivers

Karyna Lewis, Vicksburg